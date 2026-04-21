Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The Thunderbirds highlight the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)