U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachuting team performs canopy maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. Wings of Blue is the United States Air Force Academy team responsible for training cadets in freefall parachuting. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 21:06
|Photo ID:
|9640290
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-RX511-1001
|Resolution:
|3484x2318
|Size:
|828.85 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 4 of 4], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.