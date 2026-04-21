The Sukhoi West Demo Team performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The team is a high-performance aerobatic team featuring Randy Howell and Cory Lovell, who fly matching 400hp Sukhoi SU-26 aircraft to demonstrate extreme aerobatics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 21:06
|Photo ID:
|9640291
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-RX511-1003
|Resolution:
|5175x2911
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 4 of 4], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.