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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 4 of 4]

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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The Sukhoi West Demo Team performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The team is a high-performance aerobatic team featuring Randy Howell and Cory Lovell, who fly matching 400hp Sukhoi SU-26 aircraft to demonstrate extreme aerobatics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Gary Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 21:06
    Photo ID: 9640291
    VIRIN: 250425-F-RX511-1003
    Resolution: 5175x2911
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 4 of 4], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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    Travis AFB
    USAF
    60AMW

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