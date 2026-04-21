Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS

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Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard practice joint terminal air controller techniques during a training exercise near Booneville, Arkansas, April 22, 2026. JTACs train in a variety of environments and weather conditions to ensure operational effectiveness anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)