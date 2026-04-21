Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard practice joint terminal air controller techniques during a training exercise near Booneville, Arkansas, April 22, 2026. JTACs train in a variety of environments and weather conditions to ensure operational effectiveness anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9640177
|VIRIN:
|260423-Z-VT588-1137
|Resolution:
|5491x3432
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.