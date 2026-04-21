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    Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS [Image 1 of 6]

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    Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard practice joint terminal air controller techniques during a training exercise near Booneville, Arkansas, April 22, 2026. JTACs train in a variety of environments and weather conditions to ensure operational effectiveness anywhere, any time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9640175
    VIRIN: 260423-Z-VT588-1129
    Resolution: 6048x3780
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS
    Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS
    Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS
    Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS
    Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS
    Urban JTAC Training with the 124 ASOS

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