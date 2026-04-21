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    FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts &#xA; [Image 8 of 8]

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    FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts &amp;#xA;

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment conduct aerial firefighting in Levy County, FL, April 23, 2026. Aviation assets with 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment and 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment, utilized CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk capabilities to assist the Florida Forest Service in containing wildfires across the state. Aerial firefighting is one of the many unique capabilities Guardsmen train in to support federal and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9639976
    VIRIN: 260423-Z-RH401-9571
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts &amp;#xA;
    FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts &amp;#xA;
    FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts &amp;#xA;
    FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts &amp;#xA;
    FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts &amp;#xA;
    FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts &amp;#xA;
    FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts &amp;#xA;
    FLARNG Soldiers conduct aerial firefighting during wildfire response efforts &amp;#xA;

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