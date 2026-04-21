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Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment conduct aerial firefighting in Levy County, FL, April 23, 2026. Aviation assets with 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment and 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment, utilized CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk capabilities to assist the Florida Forest Service in containing wildfires across the state. Aerial firefighting is one of the many unique capabilities Guardsmen train in to support federal and state missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)