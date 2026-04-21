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    UH-60 Black Hawk Supports Wildfire Suppression Operations [Image 1 of 3]

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    UH-60 Black Hawk Supports Wildfire Suppression Operations

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Meece 

    Georgia National Guard

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter takes off with a water bucket from Waycross-Ware County Airport in Waycross, Georgia, to fight wildfires Friday, April 24, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 09:38
    Photo ID: 9639931
    VIRIN: 260424-D-A3588-2413
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 924.13 KB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, UH-60 Black Hawk Supports Wildfire Suppression Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    wildfires
    National Guard
    GNGWF0426

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