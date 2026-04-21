A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter takes off with a water bucket from Waycross-Ware County Airport in Waycross, Georgia, to fight wildfires Friday, April 24, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9639931
|VIRIN:
|260424-D-A3588-2413
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|924.13 KB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60 Black Hawk Supports Wildfire Suppression Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.