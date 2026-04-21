Date Taken: 04.24.2026 Date Posted: 04.25.2026 09:40 Photo ID: 9639921 VIRIN: 260424-D-A3588-8919 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 865.04 KB Location: GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, UH-60 Black Hawk Supports Wildfire Suppression [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.