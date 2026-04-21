Forward With a Purpose

The U.S. Army Reserve marked its 118th birthday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall and Betsy Ross House, enlisting 118 future Soldiers. Photo submitted by Joshua Griffin new recruit who lost 145 pounds to join the Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 22:28
|Photo ID:
|9639721
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-LF450-6354
|Resolution:
|1320x1737
|Size:
|522.85 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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