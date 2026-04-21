Forward With a Purpose

The U.S. Army Reserve marked its 118th birthday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall and Betsy Ross House, enlisting 118 future Soldiers in a ceremony that included a National Anthem performance by Chief Warrant Officer 2 and country musician Craig Morgan Greer, a cake-cutting by Army Reserve chefs, and remarks by Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Maj. Long Pham)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 22:28
|Photo ID:
|9639720
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-LF450-4251
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|17.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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