Forward With a Purpose

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The U.S. Army Reserve marked its 118th birthday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall and Betsy Ross House, enlisting 118 future Soldiers in a ceremony that included a National Anthem performance by Chief Warrant Officer 2 and country musician Craig Morgan Greer, a cake-cutting by Army Reserve chefs, and remarks by Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Maj. Long Pham)