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    Forward With a Purpose [Image 1 of 3]

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    Forward With a Purpose

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dae McDonald 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    The U.S. Army Reserve marked its 118th birthday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall and Betsy Ross House, enlisting 118 future Soldiers in a ceremony that included a National Anthem performance by Chief Warrant Officer 2 and country musician Craig Morgan Greer, a cake-cutting by Army Reserve chefs, and remarks by Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Maj. Long Pham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 22:28
    Photo ID: 9639720
    VIRIN: 260424-A-LF450-4251
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 17.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Forward With a Purpose [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Dae McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #TwiceTheCitizen
    #Army2
    #ArmyReserve118

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