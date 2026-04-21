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    Adaptive Sports, Unbreakable Bonds [Image 2 of 3]

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    Adaptive Sports, Unbreakable Bonds

    SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Veterans Health Administration

    Despite her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, U.S. Army Veteran Keyla Agosto finds her balance as she snowboards during the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, April 5, 2026. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 21:30
    Photo ID: 9639709
    VIRIN: 260410-D-D0468-6528
    Resolution: 6264x9430
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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