Despite her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, U.S. Army Veteran Keyla Agosto finds her balance as she snowboards during the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, April 5, 2026. (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo by Axel Villacis-Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 21:30
|Photo ID:
|9639709
|VIRIN:
|260410-D-D0468-6528
|Resolution:
|6264x9430
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Adaptive Sports, Unbreakable Bonds
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