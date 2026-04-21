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    Adaptive Sports, Unbreakable Bonds [Image 3 of 3]

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    Adaptive Sports, Unbreakable Bonds

    SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Veterans Health Administration

    U.S. Air Force Veteran Eva DeJesus Collazo sustained a spinal cord injury after a car accident four years ago that left her paralyzed. To participate in adaptive skiing, she utilizes a sit-ski during the Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 10, 2026. (Courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 21:30
    Photo ID: 9639708
    VIRIN: 260411-D-D0468-3608
    Resolution: 1024x596
    Size: 200.83 KB
    Location: SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    adaptive sports
    Veterans Health Administration
    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans
    Sports

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