U.S. Air Force Veteran Eva DeJesus Collazo sustained a spinal cord injury after a car accident four years ago that left her paralyzed. To participate in adaptive skiing, she utilizes a sit-ski during the Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 10, 2026. (Courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 21:30
|Photo ID:
|9639708
|VIRIN:
|260411-D-D0468-3608
|Resolution:
|1024x596
|Size:
|200.83 KB
|Location:
|SNOWMASS VILLAGE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Adaptive Sports, Unbreakable Bonds
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