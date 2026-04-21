Adaptive Sports, Unbreakable Bonds

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U.S. Air Force Veteran Eva DeJesus Collazo sustained a spinal cord injury after a car accident four years ago that left her paralyzed. To participate in adaptive skiing, she utilizes a sit-ski during the Winter Sports Clinic in Snowmass Village, Colorado, April 10, 2026. (Courtesy asset)