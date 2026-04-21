Navy Band Southwest at Bayfield High School

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Musician First Class Sam Detweiler plays with student musicians.

Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band participated in a side-by-side coaching and Q&A with high school musicians during the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) 2026 Music Festival on April 23 as part of National Parks Navy Week.

From April 20-26, National Parks Navy Week brings Sailors to National Parks across the nation, connecting with communities through performances, educational activities, community events, and service projects.