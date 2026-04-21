Navy Band Southwest at Bayfield High School

Musician Second Class Garrett Gauvin Caraballo plays with high school musicians.
Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band participated in a side-by-side coaching and Q&A with high school musicians during the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) 2026 Music Festival on April 23 as part of National Parks Navy Week.
From April 20-26, National Parks Navy Week brings Sailors to National Parks across the nation, connecting with communities through performances, educational activities, community events, and service projects.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 21:22
|Photo ID:
|9639697
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-LB807-3321
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|BAYFIELD, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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