Soldiers conduct live-fire exercise

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An infantryman with the Salvadoran Army fires an M16 Rifle at a target during CENTAM Guardian 2026 in Chalatenango, El Salvador, April 19, 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Hernandez)