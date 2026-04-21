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    Soldiers conduct live-fire exercise [Image 1 of 3]

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    Soldiers conduct live-fire exercise

    CHALATENANGO, EL SALVADOR

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Pfc. James Hernandez 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army National Guardsman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, fires an M4 Carbine at targets during CENTAM Guardian 2026 in Chalatenango, El Salvador, April 19, 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 18:17
    Photo ID: 9639515
    VIRIN: 260419-A-EL115-1120
    Resolution: 5715x3812
    Size: 6.98 MB
    Location: CHALATENANGO, SV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct live-fire exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PFC James Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    El Salvador
    CENTAM
    Partnership
    Interoperability
    CG26
    CENTAM GUARDIAN 2026

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