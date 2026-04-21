A U.S. Army National Guardsman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 160th Infantry Regiment, fires an M4 Carbine at targets during CENTAM Guardian 2026 in Chalatenango, El Salvador, April 19, 2026. CG 26, an annual, multinational exercise, brings together military and security personnel from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States, ensuring seamless interoperability in times of crisis and contingency response while also demonstrating a united front against shared regional security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 18:17
|Photo ID:
|9639515
|VIRIN:
|260419-A-EL115-1120
|Resolution:
|5715x3812
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|CHALATENANGO, SV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers conduct live-fire exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PFC James Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.