Semper Durus 26 Table Top Exercise Outbrief

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U.S. Marines, Sailors and staff with Marine Corps Installations West conduct a tabletop exercise outbrief during Semper Durus 26 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 22, 2026. Semper Durus is a Marine Corps Installations West full-scale regional command training and interagency exercise designed to enhance emergency preparedness and rapid response capabilities across multiple Marine Corps installations in the southwestern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)