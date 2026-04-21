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    Semper Durus 26 Table Top Exercise Outbrief [Image 1 of 2]

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    Semper Durus 26 Table Top Exercise Outbrief

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and staff with Marine Corps Installations West conduct a tabletop exercise outbrief during Semper Durus 26 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 22, 2026. Semper Durus is a Marine Corps Installations West full-scale regional command training and interagency exercise designed to enhance emergency preparedness and rapid response capabilities across multiple Marine Corps installations in the southwestern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 18:28
    Photo ID: 9639509
    VIRIN: 260422-M-ML702-1032
    Resolution: 5354x3569
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Semper Durus 26 Table Top Exercise Outbrief [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Semper Durus, MCB Camp Pendleton, Exercise, MCIWEST, Marines, Training

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