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    Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87) [Image 5 of 5]

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    Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

    AT SEA

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Farren 

    USS MASON (DDG 87)

    Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Jonathan Leyonce, left, and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Aliyah Muhammad stand by aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a replenishment-at-sea with the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the Indian Ocean, April 18, 2026. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John R. Farren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 18:28
    Photo ID: 9639505
    VIRIN: 260418-N-TF756-1243
    Resolution: 5084x3389
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 John Farren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)
    Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)
    Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)
    Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)
    Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

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    deploymeny
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    USS Mason
    CSG10
    GHWBCSG
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