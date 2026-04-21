Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

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Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Jonathan Leyonce, left, and Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Aliyah Muhammad stand by aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a replenishment-at-sea with the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the Indian Ocean, April 18, 2026. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John R. Farren)