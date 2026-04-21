Replenishment-at-Sea Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

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Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Maria Messer and Logistics Specialist Seaman Joshua Smith move supplies during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) in the Indian Ocean, April 18, 2026. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John R. Farren)