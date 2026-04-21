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    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 14 of 15]

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    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Blasius, a heavy-wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 665th Support Maintenance Company, South Dakota Army National Guard, checks the wiring on a humvee hood during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, at Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 24, 2026. The 665th SMC is activated for federal service in support of overseas operations to ensure all equipment used by the U.S. Army is ready and mission-capable. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 16:46
    Photo ID: 9639373
    VIRIN: 260424-A-LD390-9080
    Resolution: 2745x1941
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 15 of 15], by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07
    South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07

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    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    Stronger Together
    VCorps
    7ATC
    CombinedResolve

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