South Dakota Army National Guard Supports Combined Resolve 26-07

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U.S. Army Spc. Brittany Uses The Knife, a vehicle mechanic with the 665th Support Maintenance Company, South Dakota Army National Guard, works on a humvee during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, at Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 24, 2026. The 665th SMC is activated for federal service in support of overseas operations to ensure all equipment used by the U.S. Army is ready and mission-capable. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson)