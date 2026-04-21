Exercise Semper Durus 2026 was conducted aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, California, April 20-24, marking a highly successful period of rigorous training and readiness validation for the installation. Throughout the exercise, #marines and base personnel were tested on crisis response capabilities through complex scenarios, including suspicious activity observation, Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device threat mitigation, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense, and active shooter response. Additional support and participation from Barstow Police Department , San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department , and San Bernardino County Fire significantly enhances our interoperability and ensures a unified, rapid response to any potential real-world crisis, and we thank the base and surrounding community for their continued support.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9638727
|VIRIN:
|260423-M-XD809-9139
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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