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    Semper Durus 2026 [Image 19 of 26]

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    Semper Durus 2026

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Exercise Semper Durus 2026 was conducted aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, California, April 20-24, marking a highly successful period of rigorous training and readiness validation for the installation. Throughout the exercise, #marines and base personnel were tested on crisis response capabilities through complex scenarios, including suspicious activity observation, Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device threat mitigation, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense, and active shooter response. Additional support and participation from Barstow Police Department , San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department , and San Bernardino County Fire significantly enhances our interoperability and ensures a unified, rapid response to any potential real-world crisis, and we thank the base and surrounding community for their continued support.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 12:54
    Photo ID: 9638723
    VIRIN: 260423-M-XD809-3226
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 17.39 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Semper Durus 2026 [Image 26 of 26], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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