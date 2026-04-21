SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing about Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 24, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 11:39
|Photo ID:
|9638300
|VIRIN:
|260424-D-XO220-3043
|Resolution:
|6859x4573
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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