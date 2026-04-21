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    SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser [Image 5 of 8]

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    SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing about Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 24, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 11:39
    Photo ID: 9638296
    VIRIN: 260424-D-XO220-1734
    Resolution: 6268x4179
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser
    SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser
    SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser
    SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser
    SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser
    SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser
    SW, CJCS Hold Operation Epic Fury Presser

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    CJCS
    Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

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