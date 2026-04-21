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    CASE STUDY 3: The Daily Grind's Hidden Cost [Image 1 of 2]

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    CASE STUDY 3: The Daily Grind's Hidden Cost

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen

    Single-serve coffeemakers using single-use plastic pods have revolutionized morning routines with their speed and convenience. But what is the hidden cost of that perfect, quick cup? (Defense Health Agency-Public Health graphic illustration by Rachel Stershic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 09:56
    Photo ID: 9637752
    VIRIN: 260324-D-D0514-5966
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 541.47 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CASE STUDY 3: The Daily Grind's Hidden Cost [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CASE STUDY 3: The Daily Grind's Hidden Cost
    CASE STUDY 2: The Chopping Block Problem

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    TAGS

    unhealthy
    microplastics
    Defense Health Agency Public Health
    kitchen
    plastic pods

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