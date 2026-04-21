Single-serve coffeemakers using single-use plastic pods have revolutionized morning routines with their speed and convenience. But what is the hidden cost of that perfect, quick cup? (Defense Health Agency-Public Health graphic illustration by Rachel Stershic)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9637752
|VIRIN:
|260324-D-D0514-5966
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|541.47 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CASE STUDY 3: The Daily Grind's Hidden Cost [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.