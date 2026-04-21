CASE STUDY 2: The Chopping Block Problem

The plastic cutting board, a staple in many kitchens, may be adding an unseen, unhealthy ingredient to every meal you prepare. (Defense Health Agency-Public Health graphic illustration by Rachel Stershic)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9637713
|VIRIN:
|260324-D-D0517-8565
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|540.55 KB
|Location:
|US
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