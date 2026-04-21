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    PAE SSP Announces 2025 Sailor of the Year

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    PAE SSP Announces 2025 Sailor of the Year

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic

    Official photo of Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Rivera.

    Each of PAE SSP’s enterprise sites nominated a Sailor for Sailor of the Year. Each of the candidates for the 2025 award cycle demonstrated sustained superior performance, command impact, mission contribution, proven leadership, dedication to self-improvement, and outstanding professionalism. The Sailors nominated were: Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Lando, Naval Ordnance Test Unit; Missile Technician Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Davis, Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT); Missile Technician Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Fitzpatrick, SWFPAC; Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class Terry Smith, Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn) Bangor and Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Rivera, MCSFBn Kings Bay.

    Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe, Jr, director of Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), announced the SSP enterprise Sailor of the Year on April 17.

    Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class Terry Smith, representing MCSFBn Bangor, was named PAE SSP’s Sailor of the Year.

    (Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 09:40
    Photo ID: 9637687
    VIRIN: 260423-N-N1701-1004
    Resolution: 827x1158
    Size: 249.89 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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