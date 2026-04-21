PAE SSP Announces 2025 Sailor of the Year

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe, Jr, director of Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), announced the SSP enterprise Sailor of the Year on April 17. Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class Terry Smith, representing Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn) Bangor, was named PAE SSP’s Sailor of the Year. In his role as the MCSFBn Bangor military working dog (MWD) leading petty officer (LPO), Smith, a native of Salisbury, North Carolina, led a highly specialized team of Sailors and ensured one-hundred percent MWD readiness. MWD are the DoW's highly qualified and skilled four-legged fighters serving alongside the nation's warfighters to serve alongside them. All canine troops have to graduate from the MWD Training Program before entering regular military service. From consistently meeting high readiness and operations standards, to mentoring and encouraging his fellow servicemembers, Smith’s leadership led to increases in the MWD team’s performance metrics across the board. “The goal of the Sailor of the Year competition is for us to select future prospective Chief Petty Officers,” said PAE SSP Command Master Chief (CMC) Petty Officer Christopher Brey. “MA1 Smith’s leadership resulted in better Sailors and a better command, which reflects the Navy Corps values, and demonstrates a candidate who is ‘Best Qualified and Fully Qualified’ for advancement to chief petty officer.” MCSFBn partners with SSP at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific (SWFPAC) supporting the Navy’s strategic deterrence mission by providing force protection, ensuringstrategic assets within SWFPAC’s area of responsibility are secure. As a result of this selection, Smith will be nominated for the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) Shore Sailor of the Year. "MA1 Smith embodies what it means to be the best-of-the-best,” said Wolfe. “The Sailors supporting PAE SSP’s sea-based strategic deterrence mission have some of the most important and challenging jobs in the Navy. Smith has continually met and surpassed the high standards we hold ourselves to in the strategic deterrence community, and it is an honor and a privilege to call him a member of the SSP family.”

Each of PAE SSP’s enterprise sites nominated a Sailor for Sailor of the Year. Each of the candidates for the 2025 award cycle demonstrated sustained superior performance, command impact, mission contribution, proven leadership, dedication to self-improvement, and outstanding professionalism. The Sailors nominated alongside Smith were: Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Lando, Naval Ordnance Test Unit; Missile Technician Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Davis, Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT); Missile Technician Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Fitzpatrick, SWFPAC; and Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Rivera, MCSFBn Kings Bay. “PAE SSP’s continued success is only possible because of the dedication, grit, and professionalism of its people” said Wolfe. “I am proud of each of this year’s nominees, and I look forward to seeing them strengthen our Navy and our nation.” The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) established the Sailor of the Year Program to recognize one Sailor who represents the best of the Navy by demonstrating both professional and personal dedication. In 1972, the SOY Program only recognized Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors. The program was expanded in 1973 to recognize one outstanding Sailor representing those serving in shore establishments Navy-wide, including PAE SSP. PAE SSP is responsible for sustaining strategic weapon system (SWS) on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) and supporting the integration of the D5LE weapon system on the new Columbia-class SSBNs. Looking to the future, SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad through development of the D5LE2 SWS and creating regional strike capabilities of the future through development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile (SLCM-N) and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system (CPS).