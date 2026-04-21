Saipan, CNMI (April 23, 2026) - American Red Cross conducts shelter operations on the island of Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in response to Super Typhoon Sinlaku.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 09:32
|Photo ID:
|9637669
|VIRIN:
|260423-O-XG537-6181
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|761.28 KB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan [Image 8 of 8], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.