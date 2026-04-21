Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.24.2026 09:32 Photo ID: 9637667 VIRIN: 260423-O-XG537-2343 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.04 MB Location: SAIPAN, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan [Image 8 of 8], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.