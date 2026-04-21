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    American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan [Image 2 of 8]

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    American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan

    SAIPAN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Saipan, CNMI (April 23, 2026) - American Red Cross conducts shelter operations on the island of Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in response to Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 09:32
    Photo ID: 9637667
    VIRIN: 260423-O-XG537-2343
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan [Image 8 of 8], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan
    American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan
    American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan
    American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan
    American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan
    American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan
    American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan
    American Red Cross Shelter Operations Underway in Saipan

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    TyphoonSinlaku

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