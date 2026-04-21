PAE SSP Announces 2025 Sailor of the Year

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WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Official photo of Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class Terry Smith.



Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe, Jr, director of Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), announced the SSP enterprise Sailor of the Year on April 17.



Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class Terry Smith, representing Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn) Bangor, was named PAE SSP’s Sailor of the Year.



Each of PAE SSP’s enterprise sites nominated a Sailor for Sailor of the Year. Each of the candidates for the 2025 award cycle demonstrated sustained superior performance, command impact, mission contribution, proven leadership, dedication to self-improvement, and outstanding professionalism. The Sailors nominated alongside Smith were: Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Lando, Naval Ordnance Test Unit; Missile Technician Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Davis, Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic (SWFLANT); Missile Technician Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Fitzpatrick, SWFPAC; and Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin Rivera, MCSFBn Kings Bay.



(Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy/released)