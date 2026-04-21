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    NAVSUP BSC | Bring a Child to Work Day [Image 3 of 3]

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    NAVSUP BSC | Bring a Child to Work Day

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    260423-N-PX557-1215
    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
    (April 23, 2026)
    Information technology specialists assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), provide an artificial intelligence workshop for children during Bring a Child to Work Day onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg, April 23. Throughout the day, children participated in various events, games, and demonstrations to learn about the Navy. NAVSUP BSC is a tenant command of NSA Mechanicsburg. It provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting, and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.
    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 07:33
    Photo ID: 9637431
    VIRIN: 260423-N-PX557-1215
    Resolution: 2400x1346
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Bring a Child to Work Day [Image 3 of 3], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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