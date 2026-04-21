260423-N-PX557-1215
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
(April 23, 2026)
Information technology specialists assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), provide an artificial intelligence workshop for children during Bring a Child to Work Day onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg, April 23. Throughout the day, children participated in various events, games, and demonstrations to learn about the Navy. NAVSUP BSC is a tenant command of NSA Mechanicsburg. It provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting, and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.
U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 07:33
|Photo ID:
|9637431
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-PX557-1215
|Resolution:
|2400x1346
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP BSC | Bring a Child to Work Day [Image 3 of 3], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.