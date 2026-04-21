NAVSUP BSC | Bring a Child to Work Day

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260423-N-PX557-1030

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(April 23, 2026)

Megan Nichols, executive director, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks with guests during Bring a Child to Work Day onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg, April 23. Throughout the day, children participated in various events, games, and demonstrations to learn about the Navy. NAVSUP BSC is a tenant command of NSA Mechanicsburg. It provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting, and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.

U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)