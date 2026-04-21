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    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award [Image 2 of 4]

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    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Photo by Leonard Fitzgerald 

    Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army

    Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, engages with fellow panelists during a CyberTalks session at CyberScoop's 2025 CyberVisionary awards event in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. The discussion emphasized continuous transformation, innovation and partnerships to strengthen cyber capabilities across the Army and joint force. (U.S. Army photo by Leonard Fitzgerald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 04:28
    Photo ID: 9637360
    VIRIN: 260218-A-BI463-1005
    Resolution: 4349x3156
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award [Image 4 of 4], by Leonard Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award
    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award
    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award
    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award

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