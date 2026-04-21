Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award

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Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, engages with fellow panelists during a CyberTalks session at CyberScoop's 2025 CyberVisionary awards event in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. The discussion emphasized continuous transformation, innovation and partnerships to strengthen cyber capabilities across the Army and joint force. (U.S. Army photo by Leonard Fitzgerald)