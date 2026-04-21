Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, center, participates in a CyberTalks panel alongside other military service PCAs during CyberScoop's 2025 CyberVisionary Awards event, Washington, D. C., Feb. 19, 2006. The discussion focused on service cyber strategies, operational readiness and collaboration across the joint force. (U.S. Army photo by Leonard Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 04:28
|Photo ID:
|9637357
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-BI463-1003
|Resolution:
|4123x2688
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award [Image 4 of 4], by Leonard Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award
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