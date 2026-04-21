Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, center, participates in a CyberTalks panel alongside other military service PCAs during CyberScoop's 2025 CyberVisionary Awards event, Washington, D. C., Feb. 19, 2006. The discussion focused on service cyber strategies, operational readiness and collaboration across the joint force. (U.S. Army photo by Leonard Fitzgerald)