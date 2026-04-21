(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Photo by Leonard Fitzgerald 

    Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army

    Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor to the secretary of the Army, center, participates in a CyberTalks panel alongside other military service PCAs during CyberScoop's 2025 CyberVisionary Awards event, Washington, D. C., Feb. 19, 2006. The discussion focused on service cyber strategies, operational readiness and collaboration across the joint force. (U.S. Army photo by Leonard Fitzgerald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 04:28
    Photo ID: 9637357
    VIRIN: 260218-A-BI463-1003
    Resolution: 4123x2688
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award [Image 4 of 4], by Leonard Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award
    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award
    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award
    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army’s principal cyber advisor recognized with cybersecurity visionary award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery