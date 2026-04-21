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    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys [Image 19 of 19]

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    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Cameron Parks 

    Operational Medical Systems - Force Health Protection

    A blood storage chart sits on display at the 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support lab during a site visit by Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. As part of the DHA’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, FHP works with combatant commands and regulatory experts across the globe to rapidly provide treatments, diagnostics, or preventive medical countermeasures against high-consequence threats to the Warfighter when a Food and Drug Administration-approved product is not available. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9637352
    VIRIN: 260421-O-XH454-1236
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 531.59 KB
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys [Image 19 of 19], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys
    Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys

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    Joint Force
    Defense Health Agency
    Force Health Protection
    95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support
    combat support agency
    Operational Medical Systems

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