Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys

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A blood storage chart sits on display at the 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support lab during a site visit by Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. As part of the DHA’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, FHP works with combatant commands and regulatory experts across the globe to rapidly provide treatments, diagnostics, or preventive medical countermeasures against high-consequence threats to the Warfighter when a Food and Drug Administration-approved product is not available. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)