Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division visits 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support at Camp Humphreys

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Team members with the Defense Health Agency’s Force Health Protection division and leaders with the 95th Medical Detachment-Blood Support gather inside a lab during a site visit at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2026. As part of DHA’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, FHP works with combatant commands and regulatory experts across the globe to rapidly provide treatments, diagnostics, or preventive medical countermeasures against high-consequence threats to the Warfighter when a Food and Drug Administration-approved product is not available. (Defense Health Agency Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)