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U.S. Soldiers and civilians, pose for a group photo, after Capt. Daniel Kelly promotion and reenlistment ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 21, 2026. TSAE provides home-station, expeditionary, rotational, and contingency training support and high-end audiovisual and conference support equipment across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our multinational partners, and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)