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    Promotion And Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

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    Promotion And Reenlistment Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Kelly, assigned to Training Support Activity Europe, completes his Oath of Reenlistment at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 21, 2026. TSAE provides home-station, expeditionary, rotational, and contingency training support and high-end audiovisual and conference support equipment across the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in order to build readiness and increase interoperability of all U.S. assigned, attached, regionally aligned forces, our multinational partners, and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 02:36
    Photo ID: 9637251
    VIRIN: 260421-A-FT253-1025
    Resolution: 4361x2907
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Promotion And Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EUCOM
    USArmy
    TSAE
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

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