NSA Souda Bay Commemorates Month of the Military Child

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 15, 2026) Jennifer Barrett and Grace Barret, dependents at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, record a spot in a radio studio during a Month of the Military Child event at American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay onboard NSA Souda Bay, April, 15, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)