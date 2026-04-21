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    NSA Souda Bay Commemorates Month of the Military Child [Image 2 of 3]

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    NSA Souda Bay Commemorates Month of the Military Child

    GREECE

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 15, 2026) Jennifer Barrett and Grace Barret, dependents at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, record a spot in a radio studio during a Month of the Military Child event at American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay onboard NSA Souda Bay, April, 15, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 02:34
    Photo ID: 9637246
    VIRIN: 260415-N-EM691-1063
    Resolution: 5930x4744
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Souda Bay Commemorates Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Souda Bay Commemorates Month of the Military Child

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    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

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