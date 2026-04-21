NSA Souda Bay Commemorates Month of the Military Child

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 15, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez, assigned to American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay, teaches Cecily Barret how to operate a radio studio during a Month of the Military Child event onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, April, 15, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)