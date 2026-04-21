U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the HASC, visits National Space Defense Center

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From left, U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, U.S. Space Forces - Space (S4S) commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander; U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee; and USSF Col. Bryan Bell, Combat Delta 1-15 commander and National Space Defense Center (NSDC) director, pose for a photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 13, 2026. Rogers led a congressional delegation to the area to receive briefings and conduct a site visit at the NSDC and its critical space operations. The NSDC is one of five subordinate centers of S4S responsible for coordinating military, intelligence, civil, and commercial space efforts for unified space defense operations to achieve space superiority. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)