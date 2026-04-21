U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the HASC, visits National Space Defense Center

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, signs the National Space Defense Center (NSDC) heritage wall at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 13, 2026. Rogers led a congressional delegation to the area to receive briefings and conduct a site visit at the NSDC and its critical space operations. The NSDC is one of five subordinate centers of U.S. Space Forces - Space responsible for coordinating military, intelligence, civil, and commercial space efforts for unified space defense operations to achieve space superiority. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9636744
|VIRIN:
|260413-X-DA809-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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