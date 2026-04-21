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    U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the HASC, visits National Space Defense Center [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the HASC, visits National Space Defense Center

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, signs the National Space Defense Center (NSDC) heritage wall at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 13, 2026. Rogers led a congressional delegation to the area to receive briefings and conduct a site visit at the NSDC and its critical space operations. The NSDC is one of five subordinate centers of U.S. Space Forces - Space responsible for coordinating military, intelligence, civil, and commercial space efforts for unified space defense operations to achieve space superiority. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:36
    Photo ID: 9636744
    VIRIN: 260413-X-DA809-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the HASC, visits National Space Defense Center [Image 2 of 2], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the HASC, visits National Space Defense Center
    U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the HASC, visits National Space Defense Center

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