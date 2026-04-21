U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the HASC, visits National Space Defense Center

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U.S. Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, signs the National Space Defense Center (NSDC) heritage wall at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 13, 2026. Rogers led a congressional delegation to the area to receive briefings and conduct a site visit at the NSDC and its critical space operations. The NSDC is one of five subordinate centers of U.S. Space Forces - Space responsible for coordinating military, intelligence, civil, and commercial space efforts for unified space defense operations to achieve space superiority. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)