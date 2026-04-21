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    Navy Medicine joins National Park Navy Week [Image 3 of 4]

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    Navy Medicine joins National Park Navy Week

    PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    260422-N-QW460-1056 PORT ANGELES, Wash. (April 22, 2026) – Lt. Erica Fallon, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton physical therapist, answers questions and demonstrates advanced physical therapy techniques to Port Angeles High School sports medicine students during a National Parks Navy Week community outreach event, April 22, 2026. One method Fallon displayed – and explained – to the students was vacuum cupping, used in U.S. Navy PT and athletic settings to manage musculoskeletal injuries, reduce pain, and improve range of motion, particularly in Sailors and Marines working under demanding conditions. As part of National Parks Navy Week, the event emphasized the Navy’s mission to maintain a ready medical force and foster strong ties with Pacific Northwest communities. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Public Affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:33
    Photo ID: 9636729
    VIRIN: 260422-N-QW460-1056
    Resolution: 1822x2542
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Medicine joins National Park Navy Week [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine joins National Park Navy Week
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    TAGS

    Navy Outreach
    Navy Medicine
    NHB
    NMRTC Bremerton
    National Parks Navy Week

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