Navy Medicine joins National Park Navy Week

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260422-N-QW460-1056 PORT ANGELES, Wash. (April 22, 2026) – Lt. Erica Fallon, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton physical therapist, answers questions and demonstrates advanced physical therapy techniques to Port Angeles High School sports medicine students during a National Parks Navy Week community outreach event, April 22, 2026. One method Fallon displayed – and explained – to the students was vacuum cupping, used in U.S. Navy PT and athletic settings to manage musculoskeletal injuries, reduce pain, and improve range of motion, particularly in Sailors and Marines working under demanding conditions. As part of National Parks Navy Week, the event emphasized the Navy’s mission to maintain a ready medical force and foster strong ties with Pacific Northwest communities. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Public Affairs).