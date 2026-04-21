Navy Medicine joins National Parks Navy Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (April 22, 2026) Making a point… Lt. Cmdr. Audrey Livesey, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton Sports Medicine physician, took part in National Parks Navy Week, April 22, 2026, actively interacting with Port Angeles high school sports medicine students. Along with explaining her career path as a Navy Medical Corps officer, Livesey demonstrated sports medicine techniques, which included using musculoskeletal ultrasound for real-time, radiation-free diagnostic imaging and guided procedures to enhance injury management. This technology, including portable units, allows providers to evaluate soft tissue, nerve, and joint injuries such as ankle sprains, tendons, and perform guided interventions. Joining Livesey was Lt. Erica Fallon, Navy Medical Service Corps officer and physical therapist who shared on her role in treating Sailors and Marines with musculoskeletal injuries to maintain mission readiness. The visit was part of Navy Office of Community Outreach efforts to bring Navy Week to a region without a major naval presence, as well as showcase Navy’s bond with the nation’s National Parks (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)