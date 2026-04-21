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    Navy Medicine joins National Parks Navy Week [Image 4 of 4]

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    Navy Medicine joins National Parks Navy Week

    PORT ANGELES, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    PORT ANGELES, Wash. (April 22, 2026) Making a point… Lt. Cmdr. Audrey Livesey, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton Sports Medicine physician, took part in National Parks Navy Week, April 22, 2026, actively interacting with Port Angeles high school sports medicine students. Along with explaining her career path as a Navy Medical Corps officer, Livesey demonstrated sports medicine techniques, which included using musculoskeletal ultrasound for real-time, radiation-free diagnostic imaging and guided procedures to enhance injury management. This technology, including portable units, allows providers to evaluate soft tissue, nerve, and joint injuries such as ankle sprains, tendons, and perform guided interventions. Joining Livesey was Lt. Erica Fallon, Navy Medical Service Corps officer and physical therapist who shared on her role in treating Sailors and Marines with musculoskeletal injuries to maintain mission readiness. The visit was part of Navy Office of Community Outreach efforts to bring Navy Week to a region without a major naval presence, as well as showcase Navy’s bond with the nation’s National Parks (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 17:33
    Photo ID: 9636702
    VIRIN: 260422-N-QW460-1061
    Resolution: 2832x1950
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Medicine joins National Parks Navy Week [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy Outreach
    Navy Medicine
    NHB
    NMRTC Bremerton
    National Parks Navy Week

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