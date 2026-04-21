SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations

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Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy, Mr. Eric J. Geressy speaks to Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24 during a visit at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 22, 2026. Geressy engaged with service members and leaders across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to reinforce the warrior ethos, recognize troop innovation, and highlight the organization's commitment to long-term growth and operational success in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)