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    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations [Image 11 of 11]

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    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy, Mr. Eric J. Geressy speaks to Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 24 during a visit at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 22, 2026. Geressy engaged with service members and leaders across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to reinforce the warrior ethos, recognize troop innovation, and highlight the organization's commitment to long-term growth and operational success in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 15:55
    Photo ID: 9636430
    VIRIN: 260422-M-GP262-1452
    Resolution: 6817x4545
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations
    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations
    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations
    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations
    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations
    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations
    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations
    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations
    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations
    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations
    SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations

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    MCBH
    Hawaii
    USMC

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