U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) greets the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy, Mr. Eric J. Geressy during a visit at MCBH, April 22, 2026. Geressy engaged with service members and leaders across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to reinforce the warrior ethos, recognize troop innovation, and highlight the organization's commitment to long-term growth and operational success in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 15:55
|Photo ID:
|9636421
|VIRIN:
|260422-M-GP262-1285
|Resolution:
|5427x3618
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SecWar advisor Visits MCBH and Gains Insight into Base Operations [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.