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    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony for CS1 Evan Kern [Image 4 of 4]

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    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony for CS1 Evan Kern

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    260421-N-XA496-1082 PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 21, 2026) Culinary Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Kern, assigned to Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), and his family are piped ashore at the Historic Quarters “A” for his retirement ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., April 21. NETC is the largest shore command in the U.S. Navy and serves as the foundry to the Fleet by recruiting and delivering world-class training to highly skilled, operational and battle-ready warfighters. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:45
    Photo ID: 9635391
    VIRIN: 260421-N-XA496-1082
    Resolution: 7097x4734
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony for CS1 Evan Kern [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony for CS1 Evan Kern
    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony for CS1 Evan Kern
    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony for CS1 Evan Kern
    NETC Holds Retirement Ceremony for CS1 Evan Kern

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    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Culinary Specialist
    Flag Staff
    Quarters "A"
    NETC

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